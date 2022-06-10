28,000 and counting: Revelstoke cyclists pedaled during BC’s GoByBike Week

1,160 riders on 88 different teams logged over 28,800 kms biked as of June 10

Graham Mackenzie biking with his class for GoByBike Week. His class logged over 1500 km in one week alone. (Contributed by Lydia Muller)

The city was even more active than usual last week as cyclists of all ages got active and tracked their kilometres during GoByBike Week from May 30 to June 5.

As of June 10, GoByBike Week in Revelstoke had 1,160 riders on 88 teams who logged over 28,800 kms biked in over 5,300 total trips.

With those numbers, the group estimates that Revelstoke Riders saved approximately 6,200 kgs of greenhouse gasses from being released into the atmosphere.

The GoByBike website recorded 434 new riders in Revelstoke since the spring of 2021.

Servicing a kids bike at Grizzly Plaza. (Contributed by Lydia Muller)

Riders ended the week off strong with the biggest turnout on June 3 as 172 people checked into the Celebration Station at Grizzly Plaza.

Before 2021, the week of activity was known as Bike To Work Week.

One Revelstoke teacher used GoByBike Week as an opportunity to encourage his students to get active and meet new friends.

Graham Mackenzie’s Grade 6 and 7 class logged over 1500 km of riding in one week alone en route to winning the top prize for distance biked at Columbia Park Elementary.

Mackenzie said the friendly competition turned into so much more, as students who usually got a ride to school started biking every day and new friendships were formed between kids through the love of biking.

Spinning the wheel for prizes at Grizzly Plaza. (Contributed by Lydia Muller)

Mackenzie is an avid biker and was inspired to pass along his active lifestyle to his young students.

Notable sponsors for the week-long event were Revelstoke Credit Union, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Downie Timber, Stella-Jones, Go By Bike BC and the City of Revelstoke.

Approximately 20,000 cyclists logged over 600,000 kms biked across the B.C. during GoByBike Week as of June 10.

The total number of kilometres biked could still grow as participants have until June 16 to backlog their trips.

