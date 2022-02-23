29-year-old man victim of Keremeos homicide

Police tape and officers still remain at the home where the man’s body was found

Officers stationed outside the home on 9th Avenue in Keremeos where a man was believed to have been killed on Feb. 20. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)

No arrest has been made yet in the suspicious death of a 29-year-old man in Keremeos.

Emergency responders answered a call at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 20 regarding an unresponsive man in a home on 9th Avenue in Keremeos. Police confirmed that the man’s death was a homicide.

The circumstances around how the man died are not being made public. The RCMP’s initial investigation has led them to believe that the death is an isolated incident, and that there is no risk to the general public.

“I can’t provide specifics with respect to what led investigators to believe that criminality is suspected as this would be considered evidentiary and the release of such information may have impacts on the investigation moving forward,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, senior media relations officer with the BC RCMP.

Officers were still stationed outside the property on Feb. 22, and crime tape was wrapped from the home to the detached garage.

The BC RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crimes Unit is currently handling the investigation, with the assistance of the Keremeos detachment and the Forensic Identification Section.

