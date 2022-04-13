Three people were arrested just outside of Golden earlier this week. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

3 arrested outside of Golden, stolen vehicle recovered, firearms and ammunition seized

No one has been charged as of yet

Three people were arrested just south of Golden in Nicholson after being found in a stolen vehicle with firearms and ammunition earlier this week.

RCMP responded to a call of mischief in Spillimacheen just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, when a resident reported three people destroying a mailbox in an attempt to gain access. The three fled prior to police arrival.

The suspects were later located on Nicholson Frontage Road, where it was determined that they were operating a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Calgary.

A sawed off-shot gun and ammunition were seized from inside.

The three initially provided false identities but were later identified as a 29-year-old man from Okotoks, a 30-year-old man from Windermere and a 28-year-old woman from Calgary.

The 30-year-old man was found to have an outstanding warrant outside of the Columbia Valley and has since been arrested by Calgary Police in relation to another ongoing investigation.

None of the individuals have been charged as of yet.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
