3 candidates running for vacant Revelstoke council seat

Nominations closed Jan. 8 (today) at 4 p.m. and there are three candidates vying for the vacant city council seat.

The candidates are Tim Palmer, Matt Cherry and Alistair Taylor.

The city said the public can challenge the candidate’s ability to run for office during a four day nomination period that ends Jan. 12.

The three candidates have until Jan. 15 to withdraw.

While the election is on Feb. 13, there is advanced voting on Feb 3 and 10.

The election is to replace Steven Cross, who left city council almost one year ago.

Due to COVID-19, any residents will also be able to vote by mail. The city said it will release more information soon on how to apply for mail-in ballots.

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap