3 grass fires, hedge blaze sparked in Vernon over weekend

The four small fires and two burning complaints make for busy weekend for crews

It was a busy weekend for local firefighters.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) crews responded to a number of small, human-caused grass fires. The fires were all promptly extinguished and there was no risk to structures or vehicles.

“Thankfully each fire was quickly contained before it could spread,” said deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink. “However, this serves as another strong reminder that conditions remain extremely dry and it only takes a small spark to create a dangerous situation.

“We want to thank the members of our community who remain vigilant and reported these incidents, and, we urge everyone to use extreme caution while spending time outdoors and be fire safe.”

The fire danger rating in Vernon remains at ‘extreme’ today, Monday, July 31.

Three seperate incidents were sparked Saturday, July 29: a small grass fire in the 2300-block of Highway 6; a small grassland fire in the 3400-block of 43rd Avenue; and a small cedar hedge fire in the 4100-block of 34A Street.

Then, on Sunday, July 30, at approximately 1:50 p.m., firefighters responded to a grass fire in 3300-block of 37th Avenue. Firefighters were also dispatched to two separate open burning complaints on the weekend.

Residents are reminded that a fire ban is in place for the City of Vernon, meaning campfires and open burning are prohibited until further notice.

If you see a wildfire report it by calling the BC Wildfire Service at 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. To report a fire in city limits, call 911.

