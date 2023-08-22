UPDATE: 10 new North Okanagan-Shuswap wildfires sparked in region

Fire near Fintry doused by locals, 2 near Mabel Lake, more in Salmon Arm region/Vernon fire zone

Ten new wildfires in the Vernon Fire Zone were suspected to be lightning caused, including this blaze near Armstrong. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

A number of new fires have been sparked in the region.

BC Wildfire reports that 10 lightning-suspected blazes were started Monday, Aug. 21.

“Majority of the 258 strikes that touched down in the fire centre were in the Vernon Fire Zone,” BC Wildfire said. “In the last 24 hours, 10 new wildfires have been detected.

“Many are suspected to be lightning-caused and some remain undetermined at this time. No structures or values are currently threatened as a result of any of these wildfires.”

One wildfire was discovered Monday evening in the Fintry area while two were found near Mabel Lake and several were sparked in the Shuswap.

The Shorts Creek fire, part of the McDougall complex, was spotted Aug. 21 at 7:41 p.m.

A number of North Westside residents reportedly actioned the blaze alongside official fire crews. It is now classified as under control by BC Wildfire Service.

Two new fires have been sparked near Mabel Lake.

Both blazes are classified by BC Wildfire Service as being held.

The Trinity Creek, south west of Mabel Lake, was blaze discovered Tuesday, Aug. 22 around 3:38 p.m. It is .009 hetares and the cause is under investigation.

The Napasis Creek fire near the north east end of Mabel Lake is .01 hectares. It was discovered Tuesday at 1:38 p.m. and the cause is also under investigation.

Crews have made progress on the wildfire near Armstrong, located on Baker Forest Service Road.The blaze is an estimated 1.4 hectares since being discovered Monday, Aug. 21.A rappel crew and two initial attack crews are responding with support of two helicopters to the blaaze east of Armstrong. BC Wildfire Service has it listed as out of control.

The Ross Creek wildfire is located just north of Anglemont and estimated at two hectares with two initial attack crews and a wildfire officer responding. A helicopter was on site providing bucketing support and has completed its objectives. It is currently classified out of control.

The Upper Violet Creek wildfire is located east of Salmon Arm and is currently estimated at 0.009 of a hectare in size. A rappel crew is responding with support from helicopter tanking water. This wildfire is currently classified as out of control.

The Mount Grice Hutcheson wildfire is located north of Cinnemousun Narrows and currently estimated at .009 of a hectare in size. A helicopter was responding and bucketing water on the fire. Personnel are on site responding. It is currently classified as out of control.

The Federated Co-op Forest Service Road wildfireis located south of Wild Rose Bay and east of Eagle Bay. It is currently estimated at 0.009 of a hectare in size. The Eagle Bay Fire Department is responding. This wildfire is currently classified as being held.

McIntyre Creek wildfire is located northeast of Harold Bay and Harold Park. Currently estimated at .009 of a hectare in size, an initial attack crew and rappel crew are responding with a water tender and helictoper to the wildfire classified as under control.

The Rocky Creek wildfire is located east of Malakwa and is currently estimated at 0.009 of a hectare in size. An initial attack crew is responding and has completed a hose lay around the fire. With support of a water tender, this wildfire is now under control.

The Upper East Canoe Creek wildfire is east of Salmon Arm and is currently estimated at 0.009 of a hectare in size. A rappel crew is currently responding and has got the fire classified as under control.

The Camp Creek wildfire is south of the Rocky Creek wildfire. Response planning is underway.

