3 new wildfires pop up east of Kelowna

Three new wildfires popped up east of Kelowna Wednesday evening (June 29), each ranging between 0.50 hectares and three hectares in size.
According to the BC Wildfire Dashboard, the Derickson Lake fire, which is measured at three hectares in size, is suspected to be caused by a person. The Long Loch fire, measured at 0.50 hectares, was caused by lightning. The cause of the Hilda Creek fire, also measured at 0.50 hectares, is not yet known.
The fires are located near the Graystokes Provincial Park, just north of Big White.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
