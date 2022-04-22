RCMP initially responded to a window-smashing incident at the Oliver Community Centre before discovering that two local businesses were also affected on the night of April 17. (File Photo)

RCMP initially responded to a window-smashing incident at the Oliver Community Centre before discovering that two local businesses were also affected on the night of April 17. (File Photo)

3 Oliver businesses hit by alleged window smasher: RCMP

Police responded to three separate incidents of window smashing on April 17

The windows at the Oliver Community Centre and two other local businesses were smashed on April 17.

RCMP was initially called to respond to a window-smashing incident at the town’s community centre, before discovering that similar damage had been done to Big Al’s Bakery and Southside Blinders.

Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth deemed the incidents as mischief and confirmed that there was no break and enter.

“It was sequential as in unlikely they happened simultaneously,” he said.

Officers managed to track down the male suspect and transported him to the Penticton Regional Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Police are continuing to investigate the trio of incidents by reviewing local businesses’ surveillance footage.

READ MORE: Fire department investigates another suspicious blaze in Oliver

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganRCMP

Previous story
Fraser Valley rescue organizations ‘drowning in cats’ due to lack of pet-friendly housing
Next story
‘Use the Google,’ B.C. premier tells road-blocking logging protesters

Just Posted

The Scoop. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

Carol Seymour, five-year-old Eden and three-year-old Dylan Rose participated in the Earth Week planting event in Summerland in 2021. Each year, many communities hold environmental activities for Earth Day and Earth Week. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Earth Day?

A slide shared with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board at its April 21 meeting shows areas along Highway 1 where delays can be expected. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image)
Expect delays: Summer Highway 1 projects from Kamloops to Alberta shared with regional district

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s chief administrative officer Charles Hamilton is retiring on April 30, 2022. (CSRD photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District board pays tribute to outgoing administrator