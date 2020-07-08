Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on July 9, 2020, fire crews located three people dead inside the Econo Lodge in Prince George, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

Three people have died in a potentially suspicious motel fire in Prince George.

Fire crews responded to the fire, in the 900 block of Victoria Street, just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday (July 8) where they found a portion of the Econo Lodge on fire.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. fire crews located three people dead inside the building, according to a statement released by Mounties later in the afternoon.

RCMP have been advised by fire personnel that the blaze “appeared to be suspicious” but noted that the investigation is in its early stages and the cause has not yet been determined.

Investigators with the serious crime unit will be leading the probe.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Prince George RCMP ayt 250-561-3300, can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters
Next story
B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

Just Posted

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

Revelstoke Mountain CoLab will vote on becoming non-profit society

‘We’re more than just a space. We’re a community’

Revelstoke Mountain Resorts breaks ground for new hotel

The new hotel will include 154 rooms, conference space, restaurant, bar, and a fitness/spa facility

Revelstoke RCMP food bank drive raises 4,000 pounds of grub

Demand at the food bank has roughly tripled since the start of the pandemic

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision by Golden

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Deer and moose die after being chased by dogs in South Okanagan

BC conservation officers are asking the public to control their pets

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

Trail RCMP officer accused of criminal harassment, forcible entry

BCPS: The charges against Murchie date between 2017 and 2020

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

LETTER: Customer service builds strong support

Company showed positive attitude and swift response

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Ghost gear accounts for up to 70 per cent of all macro-plastics in the ocean by weight

Most Read