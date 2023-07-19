(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

3 vehicles impounded in 1 day for speeding in Central Okanagan

Fines for excessive speeding range from $368 to $483

A trio of drivers in the Central Okanagan will need to find a different mode of transport for the next week.

Around 6a.m. on the morning of July 19, a Kelowna RCMP officer had just started their shift when they saw a red 1985 Yamaha motorcycle turn onto Clement Avenue from Gordon Drive and hit the gas.

The driver was pulled over in the RCMP detachment parking lot on Clement,with the officer conforming via radar that the bike reached 103 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone. The 33-year-old man was ticketed for excessive speed, and had his motorcycle impounded.

(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)

A short time later, a 2004 Mazda 3 was pulled over on Hwy. 97 near Ellison Lake after being clocked at 135 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone. The 24-year-old man was also given a ticket for excessive speeding and had his vehicle impounded.

Later on in the same location, a 20-year-old man faced the same penalties, as well as having no insurance.

All three vehicles are impounded for seven days, while the drivers will also have to incur fees from the tow companies.

“Drivers continue to put themselves and others at risk by driving at these speeds on our streets,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera. “Our traffic and other frontline officers are committed to removing these vehicles and their drivers from our roadways and issuing the appropriate fines. These high speeds and complete disregard for public safety is not acceptable.”

Since Jan. 1 of this year, Kelowna RCMP have handed out 35 tickets for excessive speeding.

READ MORE: Surrey ordered to proceed with Surrey Police Service

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP searching for vehicle, driver involved in hit and run

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRCMPspeed limits

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. farmers facing feed, hay shortages amid drought, wildfires
Next story
BREAKING: Surrey ordered to proceed with Surrey Police Service

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

(WIRTH photo)
Quad Tandem World Championships making stop in Revelstoke

The Transportation Safety Board says an “undesired” release of air brakes led to the 2019 Canadian Pacific Railway freight derailment of 15 empty cars in the Upper Spiral Tunnel, known for its steep grades and sharp curves, near Field, B.C. in 2019. (Transportation Safety Board)
‘Undesired’ air brake release led to 2019 train derailment near Field: TSB report

(@pirates/Instagram)
Morning Start: This fun fact will make you feel old