Looking west on Highway 1, west of Revelstoke, at 3 p.m. on Nov. 24. (DriveBC)

Looking west on Highway 1, west of Revelstoke, at 3 p.m. on Nov. 24. (DriveBC)

30 cm of snow expected on Highway 1 by Thursday evening

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

Environment Canada has issued a winter storming warning for the Trans Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

They are expecting 30-40 cm of snow starting this afternoon, Nov. 24 to Friday, Nov. 26.

Snow will begin over the Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass section this afternoon and transition to heavy snow by Thursday morning. Accumulations of up to 30 cm of snow can be expected by Thursday evening.

An additional 10 cm can be expected on Friday possibly bringing totals reaching 40 cm.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

READ MORE: B.C. officials urge residents to prep for more storms, say food supply is stable

READ MORE: Incoming storms expected to bring outages, rising waters: BC Hydro

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RevelstokeSnow

Previous story
B.C. teachers’ union leader welcomes vaccination clinics at schools
Next story
Person dies after semi and pickup collide on Highway 97 north of Quesnel

Just Posted

Looking west on Highway 1, west of Revelstoke, at 3 p.m. on Nov. 24. (DriveBC)
30 cm of snow expected on Highway 1 by Thursday evening

Nolan Cross alongside one of the characters he created for Zēp at The Roxy Theatre at the film’s premiere on Nov. 23. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Nolan Cross creates an alternate world in his graphic novel Zēp

The Illecillewaet four-laning, brake-check project on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke is now complete. (BC Ministry of Transportation)
Illecillewaet four-laning, brake-check project complete

Revealing the new logo for Spirit of Revelstoke by Tammy Gillich. Gillich was presented with a cheque of $500 for her design in 2018. (File photo-Revelstoke Review)
Volunteers recognized with Spirit of Revelstoke Awards