Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau tours a grain farm in the drought-stricken Interlake Region of Manitoba on Thursday July 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau tours a grain farm in the drought-stricken Interlake Region of Manitoba on Thursday July 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

$30 million top-up coming to Canada’s emergency food fund

Fund will provide more money to the charities to help Canadians access needed food

The federal government is spending another $30 million to help people at risk of going hungry, bringing total funding to $330 million.

The top-up of the Emergency Food Security Fund will provide more money to the charitable sector to help Canadians access needed food services.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says the move is a response to increased demand for food banks and programs by Canadians across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal money will be distributed among several food banks and programs, including Food Banks Canada, Second Harvest, Breakfast Club of Canada and The Salvation Army.

Tommy Kulczyk, general manager of the Breakfast Club, says it has seen a “dramatic increase” in demand for breakfast programs in the last year, with over 600 schools on a waiting list to benefit from its help.

Lorri Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest, says its latest research shows over six million Canadians have visited one of more than 60,000 charities, schools, non-profits and food hubs to get food since the outset of the pandemic.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Food bank straining under unprecedented, pandemic-fueled ‘tidal wave’

CoronavirusFood

Previous story
Work on damaged containers sparks another fire aboard MV Zim Kingston in Nanaimo
Next story
Colder than usual weather in the Okanagan no surprise: Environment Canada

Just Posted

The purple indicates areas that TELUS has expanded their 5G network to. (Photo via TELUS)
Golden now part of TELUS 5G network

Columnist Roseanne Van Ee says it’s time to celebrate the sun as the days will soon be getting longer with the arrival of Winter Solstice on Dec. 21. (Pixabay.com)
Get Outdoors! And celebrate the sun

While it's not out of the realm of possibility, Salmon Arm currently has no plan to add glass to its curbside recycling collection program such as what recently rolled out in the North Okanagan. (File photo)
Glass recycling pickup returns to Okanagan

Garbage from the Golden Landfill can be found on neighbouring properties. (File photo)
CSRD continues work on Golden Landfill