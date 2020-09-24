30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Central Okanagan health region in August

The 30 new cases reported in August brings the total number in region to 239

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Central Okanagan health area in the month of August, bringing the total case number to 239 since the pandemic began.

Last month, the province release city-level-data for the first time. Now, one month later, the second set of data has been released.

By the end of July, 209 cases had been reported in this region. One month later, the number increased by 30.

The Central Okanagan health region, pictured below, stretches from Peachland to Oyama, and includes Westbank, West Kelowna, Kelowna, and Lake Country.

(Ministry of Health)

From July to August, the Vernon health area increased from 21 to 23 cases. The Merritt district, from six to seven.

The Greater Vancouver health area, seen below, contains the highest COVID-19 case numbers in the province.

(BC Centre For Disease Control)

Coronavirus

