30% of Penticton’s population is 65 years and older: Statistics Canada

The agency released its ‘2021 Census of Population’ data on April 27

Statistics Canada released new data on April 27, revealing that Penticton’s population has an average age of 49 years old. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

More than 30 per cent of Penticton’s population is 65 years and older, according to Statistics Canada’s 2021 Census.

New information released by the agency on Wednesday, April 27, reported that the average age of the city’s population is 49, with the median age coming in at 52.

On average, Penticton’s population is older than Kelowna’s (43) and Vernon’s (47).

While the data suggests that there are 3,200 Penticton residents between the ages of 60 and 64, more than 11,000 are 65 years and older, making up 30.3 per cent of the city’s population of 36,885.

The reported numbers do not include the surrounding areas of Naramata and Kaleden.

Penticton’s overall population grew by 9.3 per cent from 2016 to 2021 but it also got slightly older.

In 2016, 29 per cent of the city’s population was 65 years and older, with the average age reported by Statistics Canada at 48.

According to the federal agency’s newest data, over 5 per cent of Penticton’s population is 85 years and older.

In February, Statistics Canada released its first set of census information from 2021, with Penticton seeing above-average growth in population compared to its B.C. counterparts.

The city ranks 25th in population province-wide and 134th nationally.

On July 13, Statistics Canada will release new data regarding families and households, military experience and income profiles.

READ MORE: Penticton’s population grows by 9%, approaches 37,000 people

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CensusNewsPenticton