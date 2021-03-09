Stephen Village, a supportive housing complex located at 2025 Agassiz Road in Kelowna, B.C. (BC Housing photo)

Stephen Village, a supportive housing complex located at 2025 Agassiz Road in Kelowna, B.C. (BC Housing photo)

300 supportive homes: Journey Home Society celebrates Kelowna milestone

‘We are in a housing crisis in Kelowna and COVID-19 has only made that crisis worse’

More than 300 supportive housing units have now been built in Kelowna, marking the achievement of one of many goals set out by the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society (COJHS).

“It is widely recognized that for people experiencing homelessness, having access to housing improves health outcomes, and this is being demonstrated in our community every day. As we reach this milestone, it is a good moment to pause and recognize how much has been accomplished and all the lives that have been positively affected in the last few years,” said Stephanie Ball, executive director of the COJHS.

However, Ball admitted, this success is also an important reminder of how much there is still left to do.

“We are in a housing crisis in Kelowna and COVID-19 has only made that crisis worse. Now more than ever, it is crucial that we work with all of our partners to support people in housing need, and work to prevent more people and families from experiencing homelessness.”

COJHS’s goal is to prevent and divert people from experiencing homelessness via a coordinated and easy-to-access system of care for those who are at risk or have lost housing. The society’s five-year Journey Home Strategy aims to assist 2,100 people throughout its implementation.

For more details on the COJHS, visit journeyhome.ca.

READ MORE: Kelowna bike rental program strives for more accessible outdoor recreation

READ MORE: Interior Health apologizes for people getting a busy signal on first day of vaccine appointments

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Housing and Homelessness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports new high of 144 variant cases of COVID-19 over weekend
Next story
Princeton set to grow ‘magic’ mushrooms

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Peter Zurba said the recent Texan storm was dangerous if people were not prepared. Luckily, he had solid winter skills learned from his Revelstoke childhood. (Submitted)
U.S. man credits Revelstoke upbringing for surviving Texas ice storm

The storm killed 82 people

Drive BC webcams show traffic backed up in the Golden area due to the closure. (Drive BC photo)
Trans-Canada closed due to rockslide near Golden

The highway won’t reopen until this afternoon

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters, aircrews and support personnel from 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron will conduct Exercise FAUCON ALPIN in the Okanagan Valley from March 11 to 30, 2021. (Royal Canadian Air Force photo)
Tactical helicopter squadron training in Okanagan Valley March 11-30

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters will be seen overhead as far north as Revelstoke

Rajan Chhinji and Jessica Semenec are happy to start new daycare service. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Inspiring women: Caribou Kids offers child care that gets kids outside more

This article is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke that… Continue reading

Interior Health residents trying to book COVID-19 vaccines were met with busy lines on day one of bookings. (Dan Ferguson - Black Press Media)
Interior Health apologizes for people getting a busy signal on first day of vaccine appointments

People report being left on hold for hours or being cut off after being on hold

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

(File photo)
Okanagan cannabis extraction company introduces new technology

Vitalis Extraction’s new technology is designed for efficiency

Gospel Mission executive director, Carmen Rempel, stands outside the Gospel Mission's Leon Avenue shelter. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Rollout to vaccinate Kelowna’s homeless population begins, more than 80% decline

Gospel Mission, Interior Health focusing on educating residents so that when IH returns, more will say yes

Vancouver Police Department. (Google Maps)
Migrant child injured, robbed in Vancouver while buying breakfast for family

Police collected more than $200 to give to the family, who are new arrivals to Canada from Mexico

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
3 out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.: report

Langford placed first and Kelowna came second in a report by RATESDOTCA

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound in 2018, but it and other inter-city bus companies have been severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid

Operating grants ‘a life raft’ for connecting communities

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A message displayed on the HuffPost Canada site announces they will no longer be publishing content as of March 9, in this screengrab taken Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Huffington Post Canada sees layoffs, website closure weeks after acquired by Buzzfeed

It’s part of a restructuring plan for the company, with changes also predicted for U.K. and Australia

Staff at Summerland’s municipal hall have been subjected to verbally abusive and bullying behaviour from some members of the public, municipal administrator Graham Statt says. (Summerland Review file photo)
Summerland municipal staff report abuse over tax and utility changes

Municipality to take zero-tolerance approach to mistreatment of staff members

Most Read