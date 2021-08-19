BCCDC

33 New COVID-19 cases reported in Revelstoke

Localised data provided by the BC CDC is for the week of Aug. 8 to 14

According to BC Center for disease control, 33 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Revelstoke area between Aug. 8 and 14.

On Aug. 18, 230 new cases were reported by Interior Health. There are currently 3,203 active cases in the Interior, with the highest rate of infection amongst those aged 20 to 29. The Interior is currently the most COVID-affected health region in the province.

There are 5,580 active cases in B.C., 107 individuals are in hospital and 53 are in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began 156,567 cases have been reported in the province, with 1,782 confirmed deaths.

