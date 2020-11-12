34 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over past two days

Two new cases tied to outbreak at La Casa Resort in West Kelowna

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Interior Health is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 from Tuesday to Thursday.

This brings the region’s total case-count since the beginning of the pandemic to 959.

A total of 158 cases are active and two people are in the hospital, one of whom is in intensive care.

Two more cases have been linked to an outbreak at the Royal Inland Hospital Patient Care Tower construction site in Kamloops, bringing the total to 10.

Another two cases have also been tied to the COVID-19 outbreak at La Casa Resort in West Kelowna.

Across the province, health officials reported more than 1,100 new COVID-19 infections, as well as four more deaths from Tuesday to Thursday.

Of the four people who died, three lived in longterm care and the fourth was an elderly person within an unknwon community. A total of 288 people have died due to COVID-19 this year.

As B.C. sees an ongoing surge in new cases, hospitalizations are also increasing, Henry said. Of the 5,793 active confirmed cases Thursday, 155 people are in hospital – 44 of whom are in critical or intensive care.

A total of 20,369 cases have been confirmed in B.C. since January.

READ MORE: ‘Lack of intelligence’: Kelowna mayor condemns anti-pandemic vandalism on city hall

READ MORE: B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus