39% of Central Okanagan public schools potentially exposed to COVID-19

Health officials have noted potential exposure events at 21 local schools in the last few weeks

Approximately 39 per cent of public schools in the Central Okanagan are dealing with one or more potential COVID-19 exposure events, elementary schools accounting for 71 per cent of them.

Data from Interior Health’s (IH) list of school exposures reveals that of the 44 schools in School District 23 (SD23), 17 are dealing with potential COVID-19 exposures, with the earliest date of all events coming on Sept. 21.

There are 31 public elementary schools in the Central Okanagan, with 12 of them listed as the site of a potential exposure to the virus. The remaining five exposure events in local public schools occurred at middle schools.

Four Kelowna schools outside SD23 have also noted exposures, the Francophone school district’s Ecole De L’Anse-Au-Sable and three private schools: Heritage Christian School, Kelowna Christian School and Westbank’s Sensisyusten House of Learning.

A full list of local schools impacted is available at news.interiorhealth.ca or on the map below.

As of Monday, all students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 are required to wear masks in B.C. schools.

Capital News has reached out to SD 23 for comment on the increase in exposures.

READ MORE: Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today

READ MORE: Central Okanagan school officials on board with K-3 mask mandate

