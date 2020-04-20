Lumby’s Dan Hill is at Vernon’s Polson Park giving away free marijuana joints to people of age for COVID-19 stress release. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

4-20 friendly man passes COVID-19 stress relief in Okanagan city

4-20 celebrated by Lumby man coming to Vernon park to hand out marijuana to those of age

Dan Hill just wanted to spark around some good vibes amid this pandemic.

The Lumby man pre-rolled marijuana joints to give away in Vernon Monday morning, to mark 4-20.

“They’re COVID stress relief,” said Hill, who was prepared to give away three joints to people of age.

Stationed at Polson Park, near the fountain at the corner of Highway 97 and 25th Avenue, Hill quickly became a popular man.

“I’ve got them all rolled and ready to go,” he said, being cautious not to have too much on him at any time in case the RCMP confiscated it.

His mission was to pass around some positivity during these strange times, and he had the means to do so.

“I’ve been in the weed business in B.C. for about 45 years,” said Hill. “They cost me about $1 a joint.”

