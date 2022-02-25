DriveBC

4-car crash closes highway south of Enderby

Highway 97 has since reopened, RCMP investigating

A four-vehicle pileup closed Highway 97 south of Enderby Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the incident in Spallumcheen at Mcleery Road around 10 a.m. Feb. 25.

Two people were transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

“Four vehicles were involved in the collision and the highway was closed for a short period of time but has since re-opened,” RCMP Cpl. Neil Body said.

Police are investigating the incident, which was cleared north of Armstrong by 11:30 a.m., according to DriveBC.

READ MORE: Shuswap man defies odds when his tiny life raft found in Caribbean Sea

READ MORE: Saskatchewan man accused of abducting daughter arrested in Vernon; child found safe

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Previous story
Penticton council to consider 6-storey hotel development near S. Okanagan Events Centre
Next story
B.C. Housing reviews cultural safety of facility after deaths of 6 Indigenous men

Just Posted

The Scoop for the week of Jan. 21-28. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Vehicle incident east of Revelstoke causing delays

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board announced chief administrative officer Charles Hamilton will be retiring on April 30, 2022. (CSRD photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District announces retirement of administrator Charles Hamilton

DriveBC webcam of the Jack McDonald snowshed east of Revelstoke.
Highway 1 reduced to one lane at Rogers Pass Summit