4 more deaths, 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

This brings the total to 66 deaths in the region

Four more people in the Interior Health (IH) region have died today due to COVID-19.

This brings the total to 66 deaths since testing began.

One of these deaths occurred at Noric House in Vernon. Two others, at Sunnybank in Oliver. There has also been another death in the community.

IH president and CEO, Susan Brown, extended her condolences to those affected.

“Our sympathies go out to the loved ones and the caregivers of the four people we lost today due to COVID-19. I know that when we think about our own family and friends, and keeping them safe, that is our motivation to focus on following public health orders. It will take all of us to get through these challenging days across Interior Health and around B.C.”

In the region, 54 more cases were confirmed today, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC). In total, there are 985 active cases.

IH provided an update on outbreaks in the region. Since the last outbreak update, significant increases have been reported at Big White (11 new cases) and in the Williams Lake area (46 new cases).

  • Royal Inland Hospital has 51 cases: 19 patients and 32 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 13 staff cases.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 23 cases: 16 residents and seven staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 37 cases: 27 residents and 10 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 37 cases: 24 residents and 13 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 61 cases: 36 residents and 25 staff, with six deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with eight deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with three deaths connected to this outbreak.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Most Read