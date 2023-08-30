Four properties are on evacuation alert amid this week’s rockslide north of Summerland. (YouTube- PolioVitruvius)

VIDEO: Four homes put on evacuation alert due to Highway 97 rockslide near Summerland

Highway 97 has been closed between Summerland and Peachland since Monday, Aug. 28

Four properties have been put on evacuation alert due to the threat of a rockslide on Highway 97 north of Summerland.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said the properties are located in Electoral Area ‘F’ (Greater West Bench, Rural Summerland):

• 429 North Bench Road

• 439 North Bench Road

• 451 North Bench Road

• 455 North Bench Road

Highway 97 has been closed in both directions since Monday afternoon, Aug. 28.

The rockslide is blocking the highway between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park for 1.6 kilometres.

In a statement Tuesday, Aug. 29, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure did not provide a timeline for the road’s potential opening.

A geotechnical assessment was done Tuesday but the outcome of that has not been shared yet.

Those on evacuation alert should be prepared to evacuate their property if deemed necessary, the RDOS announced Wednesday, Aug. 30.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

READ MORE: No timeline yet for opening Highway 97 at the Summerland rock slide

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

