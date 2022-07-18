Fires near Highway 8. (BC Wildfire)

4 wildfires spark near Merritt

Four small wildfires have sparked southwest of Highway 8

Four new wildfires sparked in the last 24 hours near Merritt.

The Edgar Creek blaze started on July 17 is lightning-caused and an estimated .01 hectares, also reported the same day is the Cummings Road fire at an estimated .01 hectares, although the cause is unknown.

Two more fires were reported on July 18 both are an estimated .01 hectares, the Speous Creek blaze is suspected to be human-caused while the cause of the Petey Creek Road blaze is unknown.

The wildfires are all southwest of Highway 8.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting the fire danger rating as between moderate and high for the area. A warming and drying trend is forecast for the coming week, which could make the area more susceptible to ignition.

The Nohomin Creek blaze continues to burn near Lytton at an estimated 1,706 hectares. Lytton First Nation has issued evacuation orders and alerts for the surrounding communities.

