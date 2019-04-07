40 adoptable dogs headed to Kelowna

The Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is hosting an adoption event May 3 to 5

photo: contributed

Adoptable dogs are coming to Kelowna for a big event.

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society is working with PetSmart Charities of Canada to bring 40 rescue dogs to Kelowna.

“Shelters are terribly overcrowded right now and so many dogs are being euthanized or worse, not getting picked up off the streets as strays because there is no room for them,” said Embrace a Discarded Animal Society founder and president Leslie Fee.

“Caring shelter managers know the best chance these dogs have is to send them to other geographical areas to save their lives and that’s where we come in. We give dogs who have little hope a new ‘leash’ on life by helping them meet caring local families looking to adopt.”

Applicants can complete an application on the society’s website www.embracesociety.ca in advance of the event, or at the store during the event. Selected applicants will be interviewed, and a home check will be done before being approved to adopt.

Local animal-loving volunteers are still needed to help care for the dogs at the event. Anyone interested in volunteering is invited to complete a volunteer application on the society’s website: http://embracesociety.ca/iframe.html

Shifts are just four hours long, it’s fun and incredibly rewarding, and volunteers leave knowing they helped change the world for each dog they cared for.

The adoption event will take place at PetSmart Kelowna May 3 to 5. To volunteer to help during the event visit embracesociety.ca

