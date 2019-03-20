40 records broken across B.C. as hot streak continues

Abbotsford hottest spot in Canada on Tuesday

Nearly 40 records broken on Tuesday as the warm weather continues across B.C.

Abbotsford airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada, with the mercury reaching 24.5 C.

The oldest record to be broken was made in 1947, when Smithers reached 14.4 C. On Tuesday, the airport hit 14.6 C.

The warmth is expected to stay through to Thursday, according to Environment Canada, before clouds roll through the south coast and northern regions bringing cooler temperatures and chances of rain.

Records broken on Tuesday:

Agassiz: 24.4 C (16.5 C in 1998)

Blue River: 16.6 C (13.3 C in 1998)

Burns Lake: 14.7 C (11.5 C in 1998)

Cathedral Point: 16.1 C (10.8 C in 1998)

Cumshewa Island: 10.4 C (9.6 C n 2015)

Dease Lake: 15.4 C (7.8 C in 1998)

Esquimalt: 20.7 C (15.2 in 1998)

Estevan Point: 19.7 C (12.9 C in 1998)

Grey Islet: 12.8 C (10.6 C in 1998)

Herbert Island: 16.5 C (11.6 C in 2016)

Howe Sound: 17.2 C (15.4 C in 1996)

Kindakun Rocks: 18.5 C (11.4 in 2015)

Lillooet: 19 C (14.3 in 2018)

Lucy Islands: 12.9 C (12.9 C in 1998)

Nakusp: 14.1 C (11.9 C in 2001)

Nelson: 15.4 C (13.8 C in 2010)

Osoyoos: 17.5 C (17.4 C in 1996)

Pemberton: 18 C (16.4 C in 1992

Pitt Meadows: 23.8 C (18 C in 1998)

Princeton: 14.7 C (14.1 C in 1999)

Puntzi Mountain: 14.4 C (13 C in 1998)

Race Rocks Lightstation: 20.4 C (14 C in 1997)

Sartine Island: 18.4 C (11.3 C in 2015)

Saturna Capmon: 20.4 C (11.3 C in 2015)

Sheringham Point: 21.3 C (13.3 C in 2016)

Sisters Islets: 13.1 C (12.3 C in 1997)

Smithers airport: 14.5 C (14.4 C in 1947)

Solander Island: 19.9 C (13.3 C in 2016)

Squamish: 24.2 C (16.8 C in 2010)

Tatlayoko airport: 24.2 C (13.2 C in 2015)

Vancouver harbour: 16.9 C (15.6 C in 2016)

Victoria Gonzales: 21 C (15.6 in 1998)

University of Victoria: 18.5 C (14.1 in 1998)

Warfield: 13.4 C (13.4 C in 2016)

West Vancouver: 20.7 C (16.5 C in 1999)

White Rock: 22.6 C (16.9 C in 2016)

Yoho National Park: 11.5 C (5.3 C in 1998)

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.