Royal LePage Place, along with the adjacent Jim Lind Arena are the two ice arenas operated by the City of West Kelowna..—Image credit: contributed

$442,200 to replace aging ammonia chiller at West Kelowna arena

West Kelowna is the recipient of a provincial grant to replace the ammonia chiller

West Kelowna is one of several communities around the province to receive a one-time infrastructure funding grant through the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP).

A $442,200 provincial grant will go towards replacing the 21-year-old ammonia chiller in the ice-making plant for the Jim Lind Arena at Royal LePage Place.

The grants are handed out to support economic resilience, tourism, heritage and urban and rural economic development projects.

CERIP is a $100-million provincially funded umbrella program and this year NDP is investing $30 million to fund 63 small-scale public-use infrastructure projects throughout B.C

Shovel-worthy projects are being funded through five streams: Community Economic Resilience; Destination Development, Rural Economic Recovery, Unique Heritage Infrastructure and the Aboriginal Head Start program.

Elsewhere in the Okanagan, Penticton is set to receive a $1,000,000 grant for the construction of a 6.5 km cycling route through the heart of the city connecting the Okanagan and Skaha lakes.

At the opposite end of the valley, Vernon will receive $695,000 in funding for the upgrade of the ageing infrastructure of the Priest Valley Arena and replace the chillers and compressors in the refrigeration plant that services the arena.

Most Read