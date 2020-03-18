Courtesy of the Kitsap Public Health District

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

B.C. now has 231 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, including a new case at another care home in Vancouver.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 45 new cases during the daily health briefing on Wednesday, March 18.

This means that there are 144 cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 58 in Fraser Health, 16 within Vancouver Island Health, nine within Interior Health and four within Northern Health.

Henry announced that there were no new deaths due to the disease, but 13 people are now in critical care due to their symptoms – up from seven on Tuesday.

More to come.

