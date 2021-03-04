48 COVID-19 cases in February for Revelstoke

Since the start of the pandemic roughly one out of 30 local residents have contracted the virus

Since the start of the pandemic, 211 Revelstoke residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 48 were confirmed last month, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

While COVID-19 cases have plunged recently with only one new case between Feb. 21 and 27, Revelstoke still has one of the highest rates for the virus in the province, per capita.

Using 2016 population data from Statistics Canada, approximately one out of 30 Revelstoke residents have contracted COVID-19 since January 2020.

In January 2021, there were 57 cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke. Prior to last November, there had been only three confirmed cases of the virus.

While numbers have decreased in Revelstoke, total cases for the province are holding steady. B.C. announced 542 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on March 3.

B.C. public health officials are expecting their first shipments of AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 this month, and are preparing to administer it to first responders and other essential workers.

As of March 4, the province has almost administered 290,000 vaccines.

