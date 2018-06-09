BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery has added a bowling alley to its downtown Kelowna premises by taking over the space formerly occupied by the Flashbacks nightclub. Photo: Contributed

5 things to do in Kelowna that will keep you dry

Want to avoid the rain? We’ve got you covered

It’s a rainy weekend in Kelowna.

Here are our top picks of what you can do to stay dry and make the most out of your weekend.

1. The Okanagan Heritage Museum is showcasing its latest exhibition, Babes and Bathers: History of the Swimsuit until Sept. 3. The museum is opened Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Kelowna’s downtown.

2. If you’re not into the history of the bikini, grab a group of friends and head to BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery. The brewery recently opened a new bowling alley at its location downtown.

3. Feeling a little adventurous but want to stay indoors? Try rock climbing indoors at the Gneiss Climbing on Banks Road. A day pass is $16 and its open all weekend.

4. Stay indoors and hone your skills with an axe by visiting Axe Monkeys on Sexsmith Road. See if you can hit the targets.

5. Explore art concepts at the Kelowna Art Gallery on Water Street. Check out Penticton artist Johann Wessels’ Immaculate Deception. The gallery is open Saturday and Sunday.

Have your own ideas of what to do this weekend? Let us know by using #yourkelowna.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Expect rain in the Okanagan and snow on the Coquihalla
Next story
Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec, 4 B.C. tickets win Max Millions prizes

Just Posted

Revelstoke swimmer qualifies for national swim teams

James LeBuke, 16, continues to climb the national swimming ladder, as he… Continue reading

PHOTO GALLERY: RSS students nail The Unbearable Liteness of Being Teen

Revelstoke Secondary School drama department put on a spectacular show. In the… Continue reading

Revelstoke students speak volumes through 2018 Vow of Silence

Begbie View Elementary students took to the streets Wednesday to take part… Continue reading

Penticton forum on freshwater fishing regulation changes

Biennial meeting opened up to the public for first time

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

B.C. girl, 16, arrested after ‘reckless tour’ of downtown Vancouver

Police say they have recommended charges and are investigating an alleged hit-and-run

FIFA World Cup preview: France, Denmark poised to push through Group C

Young, star-studded French team have high hopes for World Cup

5 things to do in Kelowna that will keep you dry

Want to avoid the rain? We’ve got you covered

Expect rain in the Okanagan and snow on the Coquihalla

Kelowna - Environment Canada is warning of rainy weather and snow at higher elevations this weekend

Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec, 4 B.C. tickets win Max Millions prizes

$60 million Lotto Max jackpot won by a single ticket

Dub Dynasty: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight NBA title

Durant named MVP as Golden State beats Cleveland

Injured deer killing leads to roadside confrontation on Vancouver Island highway

Graphic warning: Story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

B.C. man who died in work accident had gotten engaged two days earlier

Family identifies Nanaimo’s Joe Hermann, 40, as the person killed at Parksville job site Monday

Most Read