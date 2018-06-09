5 things to do in Kelowna that will keep you dry

Want to avoid the rain? We’ve got you covered

BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery has added a bowling alley to its downtown Kelowna premises by taking over the space formerly occupied by the Flashbacks nightclub. Photo: Contributed

It’s a rainy weekend in Kelowna.

Here are our top picks of what you can do to stay dry and make the most out of your weekend.

1. The Okanagan Heritage Museum is showcasing its latest exhibition, Babes and Bathers: History of the Swimsuit until Sept. 3. The museum is opened Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Kelowna’s downtown.

2. If you’re not into the history of the bikini, grab a group of friends and head to BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery. The brewery recently opened a new bowling alley at its location downtown.

3. Feeling a little adventurous but want to stay indoors? Try rock climbing indoors at the Gneiss Climbing on Banks Road. A day pass is $16 and its open all weekend.

4. Stay indoors and hone your skills with an axe by visiting Axe Monkeys on Sexsmith Road. See if you can hit the targets.

5. Explore art concepts at the Kelowna Art Gallery on Water Street. Check out Penticton artist Johann Wessels’ Immaculate Deception. The gallery is open Saturday and Sunday.

Have your own ideas of what to do this weekend? Let us know by using #yourkelowna.

