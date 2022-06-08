The B.C. Lottery Corp. says a system error caused more than 500 scratch and win tickets to incorrectly display as non-winners on June 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

503 winning scratch tickets missed in system error; B.C. lotto corp says check again

Players who bought $3 Roads to Riches tickets on June 6 can bring them back in

The B.C. Lottery Corp. said a system error caused 503 scratch tickets on Monday (June 6) to incorrectly display as “not a winner.”

Of the $3 Road to Riches tickets, the BCLC said about 83 per cent were for $3 and $15 prizes and another 15 per cent were for free play tickets. Seven tickets won $20, two tickets won $30, and one ticket won $100.

The BCLC apologized for the error and said players can re-check their tickets at a retail location, on their app, or by phone.

It said it became aware of the issue when a player contacted them about a ticket that had the winning numbers but when validated showed as “not a winner.” The BCLC said it suspended validations at the time, but has fixed the issue as of 5 a.m. June 7.

It says no other tickets were affected by the validation error, and it is reviewing what happened to ensure it doesn’t occur again in the future.

