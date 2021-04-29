Osoyoos woman wins $50K from scratch ticket

Osoyoos woman Sharon Dennison scored big with a winning Bingo Blast Scratch & Win ticket that earned her $50,000. (BCLC)

An Osoyoos bingo player just scored $50,000 from a scratch and win ticket.

Sharon Dennison said she typically enjoys playing Sunday Bingo when she spends her winters in Belize. But, just because she’s at home, doesn’t mean the bingo playing had to stop.

She said she’s been enjoying Bingo Blast Scratch & Win tickets at home for the past few months.

It was at her home in Osoyoos that she scratched the winning ticket she bought from the Main Street 7-Eleven.

“I was like, ‘I have four corners, I have four corners,’” she said. “I went to 7-Eleven and handed the ticket to the retailer. When they scanned it, the machine made a big noise and the amount popped up on the screen.

“I was so shocked, I almost fell over!”

That $50,000 prize was indeed the game’s top prize, said a pleasantly surprised Dennison.

When asked what she’ll spend her prize winnings on, she said she has no immediate plans but is excited about her little windfall.

