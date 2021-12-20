A semi and 53-foot trailer involved in a single-vehicle collision temporarily blocked Highway 1 near Sicamous on Sunday morning, Dec. 19, 2021. (RCMP photo)

A semi and 53-foot trailer involved in a single-vehicle collision temporarily blocked Highway 1 near Sicamous on Sunday morning, Dec. 19, 2021. (RCMP photo)

53-foot trailer temporarily blocks Highway 1 following collision near Sicamous

Inspection ordered after officers find ‘minimal tread’ on trailer’s tires

Highway 1 east of Sicamous was temporarily blocked by a 53-foot trailer Sunday following a single-vehicle collision.

At 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of the collision near Arnold Frontage Road. Arriving on scene, officers found a westbound semi had lost control, coming to rest with the tractor in the eastbound ditch and the trailer blocking both lanes of the highway. The driver was uninjured.

Sicamous Sgt. Murray McNeil said there were normal winter road conditions that morning; the roads were plowed, with some slippery sections. However, officers noted the trailer’s tires had minimal tread remaining and ordered an inspection.

The highway was closed until the vehicle and trailer could be removed by tow trucks.

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPtrans-canada highway

Previous story
CSRD continues work on Golden Landfill
Next story
Vernon snowboarder found dead in ravine at Silverstar Resort

Just Posted

Garbage from the Golden Landfill can be found on neighbouring properties. (File photo)
CSRD continues work on Golden Landfill

Gary the Cat is a popular instagram celebrity, with the famous adventure cat paying a visit to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and other RCR resorts this past week to mark the start of ski season. (JAmes Eastham photo)
Gary the Cat pays visit to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

Lego has gone through considerable changes over the years. When was this toy introduced? (LEGO via AP)
QUIZ: How much do you know about toys and games?

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will be closed from 1 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2021, for avalanche control. (File photo)
Highway 1 to be closed west of Revelstoke for planned avalanche control