The survey suggests 40 per cent of Canadians live “house poor,” meaning they spend a large proportion of their total income, roughly 30 to 40 per cent, on home ownership. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

56 per cent of Canadians believe it’s better to wait to buy a home: poll

Survey says Canadians see it as balanced between buyers’ and sellers’ market for first time in 5 years

For the first time in five years, Canadians believe it’s no longer a sellers’ real estate market, according to a new survey.

The annual home ownership poll from RBC, released Monday, suggests Canadians see the market as balanced between a buyers’ (36 per cent) and sellers’ (34 per cent) market.

Nevertheless, more than half of those surveyed (56 per cent) said it’s better to wait until next to buy a home, given how the vast majority are still unaffordable. Of that group, another half (54 per cent) say they’re waiting because they expect prices to come down.

READ MORE: Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

More people are buying homes either on their own (32 per cent) or with their family’s help (28 per cent), while buying a home with a partner or spouse has been declining.

“We’re seeing a fundamental contrast in who’s at the buying table,” said Nicole Wells, vice-president of home equity financing at RBC. “There is a surge in confident, in-control solo home buyers and, on the polar opposite end, those who are saying they can’t do it alone and need the assistance of family.”

As for how the federal government’s mortgage stress test, introduced in January 2018, is affecting home buyers?

Almost half of them (47 per cent) say they plan to put more than 15 per cent on a down payment – up 10 percentage points from last year.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
From $8,000 in his underwear to a two-year probation term for a Kamloops man
Next story
RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Just Posted

Impaired driving for March in Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP issued 17 impaired driving violations

Revelstoke Art Gallery hosts new exhibits

April 5 marked the opening of a new exhibit at the Revelstoke… Continue reading

Revelstoke roads and weather: becoming cloudy with chance of rain

Snow level lowering to 800 metres near midnight

Surrey man charged in 2018 Kelowna killing in court

Five days have been set aside to hear evidence in the case of Tejwant Danjou

PHOTOS:Revelstoke celebrates Grizzlies KIJHL win

The Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrated their KIJHL Championship win with the community on… Continue reading

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Two small fires burn near Merritt

Two small wildfires were reported on Sunday in the Lower Nicola

JUNO nominated Madison Violet to give intimate house concert

The duo will play at Tess’ House April 9

Air quality monitored after Squamish structure fire

Extensive smoke was billowing from the roof of an industrial building

Casualties of the OD crisis remembered in Kelowna

“We’re sorry, we didn’t know what to do, or how to do it.”

Fort St. John councillor named B.C. Conservative leader

Trevor Bolin continues party’s opposition to carbon tax

Teen survives Montana bear attack with minor injuries

The teen didn’t have time to use his bear spray and the bear pushed him up against a tree

Temporary closures of two parks for flood restoration work

Sutherland Bay Park and Sarsons Park will be temporarily closed during April

Shuswap man charged with fraud over $5,000

Offences alleged to have taken place in 2012 in Salmon Arm and White Rock

Most Read