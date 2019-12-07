Randi Kramer disputed a distracted driving ticket she received for having her phone charging in her car’s cupholder while driving in Vancouver on Oct. 1, 2019. (Trevor Kramer)

$578: that’s how much your first distracted driving ticket will cost with recent premium hikes

Over 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using phone while driving last year, according to study

Have you been ticketed for distracted driving recently? Here’s how much it’s going to cost you with recent ICBC premium increases, according to LowerRates.ca.

The first offence is going to cost $578 – $368 for the fine with a $210 in premium increase. But two or more tickets in a three-year period will increase the premiums by an additional $533, added on top of annual insurance purchases.

More than 50 per cent of Canadians admitted to using their phone while driving last year, according to a national survey by the Desjardins Group, North America’s largest federation of credit unions.

Here’s how the other provinces compare when it comes to first time distracted driving offences: Ontario, $1,020; Manitoba, $1,222; Saskatchewan, $480; Alberta, $986; Quebec, $417; Newfoundland and Labrador, $459; Nova Scotia, $399.95; New Brunswick, $230.50; Prince Edward Island, $613.

