Earthquake in Idaho on March 31, 2020. (US Geological Survey)

UPDATE: 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Idaho shakes B.C. Interior

An earthquake was reportedly felt just before 5 p.m. throughout the Okanagan

UPDATE:

The magnitude 6.5 earthquake felt in Idaho today (March 31) is being recorded as the state’s most significant in almost 40 years.

Previous to this, in 1983, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook the state.

“It’s a relatively rare event,” said John Cassidy, earthquake seismologist with Natural Resources Canada.

The ‘surface wave’ quake, which acts like a slow, rolling ocean wave, was felt up to 800 km away, even reaching Calgary.

Cassidy said the earthquake had the potential to be damaging to areas only within 100 km of the source. In areas outside of this, chandeliers shook and high-rises swayed back and forth, however not in a damaging way according to social media.

A magnitude 4.6 aftershock has already been recorded, and Cassidy expects to see more aftershocks to come in the following days.

“I would expect some damage in very nearby communities but certainly not in Canada, and probably not even in Boise (Idaho).”

The earthquake was sourced 72 kilometres west of Challis.

Plate movements in Idaho and Montana, Cassidy explained, are causing a slow separation, or stretching of regions. The plates, which move only one or two centimeters a year, have the potential to cause earthquakes such as these.

“It’s not the biggest event that’s occurred in that area, but it’s a good reminder for people living in an earthquake zone that these events strike without warning,” said Cassidy.

“So being prepared, knowing what to do when the shaking begins which is to drop, cover, and hold on.”

———

ORIGINAL:

Reports are streaming in on social media after an earthquake shook parts of B.C.’s interior, shortly before 5 p.m.

The US Geological Survey is reporting that the earthquake felt in B.C.’s Interior was a magnitude 6.5 tremor in Idaho., about 72 kilometres west of Challis. The earthquake was also reportedly felt in eastern Washington.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Earthquake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
John Horgan extends B.C.’s state of emergency for COVID-19

Just Posted

UPDATE: 6.5-magnitude earthquake in Idaho shakes B.C. Interior

An earthquake was reportedly felt just before 5 p.m. throughout the Okanagan

COVID-19: Revelstoke 3D printing face shields for local hospital

‘The response has been completely overwhelming’

Revelstoke Search and Rescue notice significant drop in calls

SAR across the province dropped roughly 90 per cent last week

COVID-19: Revelstoke Credit Union defers mortgages, loans

RCU said other options include approving lines of credit, increasing credit and offering other loans

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 26

Spicy school meeting, theft at CPR and a proposal to host the 1968 Winter Olympics

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

John Horgan extends B.C.’s state of emergency for COVID-19

Premier urges everyone to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice

B.C.’s first community COVID-19 death was dentist ‘dedicated’ to health: lawyer

Vincent was 64 when he died on March 22 after attending the Pacific Dental Conference

Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service of Canada did not release any details on the identities of the inmates

‘April Fools’ social media prank leads to criminal investigation in Osoyoos

Post claims individuals will be canvassing door to door seeking housing for seasonal workers

Stay inside vehicles on Interior ferry crossings to prevent spread of COVID-19: B.C. government

Glade, Kootenay and Arrow Lakes some of the ferry crossings in Interior

Grocery pickups and other supports available for Shuswap seniors living at home

BC 211 is another way to connect with Shuswap Better at Home program

Neighbours surprise and move Shuswap health-care worker with their appreciations

Residents in subdivision greet neighbour on return from work at Salmon Arm hospital

COVID-19 case confirmed at restaurant in Cache Creek: Interior Health

Customers who visited the site from March 25 to 27 are asked to self-isolate

Most Read