60 more days in jail for meth-driven road trip

Angelene Solien knocked a person over with an open car door and drove a stolen car down Highway 3

A woman will spend the next 58 days in jail after driving alone with a learner’s licence in the early morning while “very high” on methamphetamine and knocking a person over with an open car door.

An initial police report indicated Angelene Desaray Solien hit another woman with a stolen vehicle and fled the scene Friday evening, but in court Tuesday, Crown lawyer Kurt Froehlich said the woman hit by the car had only suffered minor injuries, including bruising to the abdomen.

Defence lawyer Bob Maxwell told reporters Solien got into a dispute with her boyfriend and another 49-year-old woman at Lakeside Drive in Oliver involving drugs and money, and began backing up in the vehicle, and the open door of the vehicle knocked the other woman over.

Related: Car crash in Oliver leads to arrest and drug charges in Princeton

There was some confusion, too, about how far Solien drove — in court, Judge Michelle Daneliuk said Solien made it to Chilliwack before crashing, while the police report said she was arrested in Princeton after crashing the vehicle.

She was reportedly on her way to Vancouver to live in the tent city, which Daneliuk was particularly critical of for Solien’s own safety.

“People who live in that environment do so not out of choice, but because they are homeless and they are desperate and they have nowhere else to go,” she said.

In sentencing, Daneliuk noted Solien’s boyfriend had said she was “very high” on methamphetamine which she had been using all day.

“This is an extremely dangerous situation both for herself and for members of the public. And in fact she did end up rolling this vehicle in a ditch, I’m advised,” Daneliuk said. “Frankly, it’s just extremely fortunate that she didn’t injure herself or someone else as a result of this driving.”

On top of the drug, possession of stolen property and assault with a weapon charges, Solien was also faced with breach of probation charges. Solien was on a probation order from the summer, but had stopped reporting after October 30.

Failing to remain at the scene of the open door incident is considered an aggravating factor, as well as the fact that she was in breach of a court order.

Daneliuk also noted an apparent lack of acceptance of an issue with drugs, with Solien apparently not agreeing that she is addicted, though she had been using methamphetamine for a month prior to the incident.

But she also pointed to the support she has from her family, which can help her to get clean.

For two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, one charge of the possession of a controlled substance, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of failure to stop at an accident, Solien was handed a total of 60 days, with another seven days for the breach of probation charge.

Solien was given nine days of credit for time served in jail, and will have a 12-month probation period after her jail sentence.

@dustinrgodfrey
dustin.godfrey@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two injured in head-on collision near Chase
Next story
Genderless ID won’t fly

Just Posted

Multi vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Time of opening is not currently known

Hwy. 1 will be closed for one hour this afternoon

Closure is to allow for winter highway maintenance

Kovach Park Skatepark to begin construction this spring

The Columbia Valley Skateboard Association still needs to raise about $30,000 to complete the project

Local skiers kill it in Whitewater, says coach

Musseau has top finish, placing second

Slippery highways around Revelstoke

Between 2 and 4 cm of snow expected in town today

VIDEO: Museum minute

In advance of Carousel of Nations, we sat down with the Revelstoke Museum and Archives to chat about Revelstoke’s Italian community

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

60 more days in jail for meth-driven road trip

Angelene Solien knocked a person over with an open car door and drove a stolen car down Highway 3

Skyhawks returning as Peachfest ‘18 lineup announced

President Don Kendall said he believes the lineup will top 2017’s ‘best lineup ever’

Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

Province announces $1.5 million in funding to combat overdose epidemic

Eighteeen B.C. cities get money to increase support for users, and access to harm reduction supplies

Rare tropical brown booby seabird rescued on Vancouver Island

Wild ARC says creature likely blown off course as a result of recent storms

Most Read