BC Hydro personnell have been deployed across B.C.’s south coast to restore power after strong overnight winds slammed the region. (BC Hydro/Instagram)

BC STORM

UPDATE: 70,000 BC Hydro customers without power as strong winds hit south coast

Powerful wind gusts overnight reached up to 90 kilometres-per-hour in some pockets of the region

Thousands of people across B.C.’s south coast woke up without power Saturday after strong winds rocked the regionovernight.

BC Hydro is reporting that more than 7,000 customers are in the dark in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island andsurrounding Gulf Islands, due to downed lines and fallen trees.

READ MORE: Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

READ MORE: Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

The power utility said in a statement on social media that crews will be working throughout the day to get the power back onto those impacted.

If anyone sees downed power lines they are urged to stay back at least 10 metres and dial 911.

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings, including every sailing to-and-from the Horseshoe Bay terminal. Video posted tosocial media shows a nearby marina taking a beating from choppy waters, causing extensive damage to the dock.

READ MORE: Ferry terminal closed due to choopy waters

Flights have been cancelled out of Abbotsford and Victoria. It appears at this time that no flights have been cancelled due tothe winds from Vancouver International Airport.

On Friday, up to 10 centimetres of snow fell across southern and eastern Vancouver Island. The national weather agency saysthat Arctic air will bring temperatures as low as -20 C overnight in the Fraser Valley.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pelosi shows pragmatic streak in pursuit of border deal
Next story
Protesters hit streets of Washington, lawmakers weigh vaccine bill amid outbreak

Just Posted

Rewriting the topography of mountain tops

Most summits are labelled with the wrong height. One man is trying to fix that and needs help

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Celebrating 120 years of Revelstoke

The Revelstoke Museum and Archives is throwing a mystery party

Affordable homes in the works for Revelstoke

The Province purchased the Mount Begbie property at 420 Downie St. for $1.5 million

City of Revelstoke developing new three year strategy

The strategy will reflect the community’s vision, goals and support provincial tourism outcomes

‘I wasn’t expecting so much’: Community steps into help B.C. man living in his truck

In the cold depths of winter, Brian Owen and his dog have been living in his pickup truck in Williams Lake

GSAR volunteer injured during cowboy search

Major crimes unit now investigating disappearance of Merritt man

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

B.C. legislature deputy speaker Linda Reid to give up duties

Suspended officers reject allegations of speaker Darryl Plecas

Alternate route open as Highway 97 remains closed between Peachland and Summerland

Crews continue to see slope movement at the site of the rockslide

Interior Health opioid addiction clinic adds evening, weekend appointments

Funding will add three new doctors and two nurse practitioners

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

B.C. energy minister closes Nelson office after protester chains self inside

The incident happened after a meeting between Michelle Mungall and Coastal GasLink protesters Monday

Most Read