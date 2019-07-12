Central Okanagan Foundation has donated $600,000 to 26 local charities. Photo: Central Okanagan Foundation

$600,000 donated to Okanagan charities

Central Okanagan Foundation has made donations to 26 local charities

Twenty-six local charities are receiving some summer generosity from the Central Okanagan Foundation (COF).

The COF is donating over $600,000 to the charities in their 2019 grant cycle. The charities range from a Canadian opera on film to legal advocates fighting to fill the justice gap for low income families. Youth, family, arts and culture, education, environmental and other charities are also part of the COF’s donations.

“We have been actively supporting local charities since 1977. We are pleased to continue to make a difference in our community through supporting 13 one year project and 13 multi-year operating grants,” said the COF’s director of grants Cheryl Miller.

READ MORE: Reconsidering McCurdy is ‘not straight forward,’ city clerk says

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan students awarded residency at Caetani art house

In a release from the COF, they state that their mission is to contribute to the quality of life in the Central Okanagan by raising funds for innovative and diverse granting as well as community leadership.

More information can be found at centralokanaganfoundation.org.

