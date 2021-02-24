Project rendering of Hadgraft Wilson Place (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Project rendering of Hadgraft Wilson Place (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

68-unit affordable housing complex coming downtown Kelowna

The six-storey complex located on Fuller Ave is set to be completed by fall 2022

A new 68-unit housing unit coming downtown Kelowna is set to provide affordable rental housing for those in need.

The six-storey building, located at 555 Fuller Ave and Bertram Street, will feature a variety of living spaces, from studio to two-bedroom apartments. Eight units will be accessible to those with disabilities.

The Government of British Columbia today (Feb. 24) announced the new project, which they have contributed $7.7 million towards. Pathways Abilities Society will manage the site, on land owned by the City of Kelowna.

It will be created in an effort to provide rental homes for low- to- moderate-income singles, seniors, families and persons with disabilities in Kelowna.

“All units in the building will be rented at below-market rates,” stated the government in a release.

The project is being funded through the government’s Investment in Housing Innovation Fund and the Deepening Affordability Fund. The federal government is also contributing $2.45 million.

It will be called Hadgraft Wilson Place, in recognition of two families who were strong advocates for persons with disabilities, the government explained.

The building, which is under construction, is set to be completed in fall 2022.

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran praised the project.

“A vibrant community requires housing of all types and price points. This development will not only increase the amount of affordable housing in the city but also supports the city’s Official Community Plan and the desire for a more dense, walkable downtown core,” said Basran.

Pathways Abilities Society shared their excitement that the project has come to fruition.

“The new building … will create more affordable homes for people living in our community. We are grateful for the opportunity work with our many community partners including the City of Kelowna and BC Housing,” said Pathways Abilities Society executive director, Charisse Daley.

