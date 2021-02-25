Major renovations are planned for the Centennial Outdoor Rink in Vernon. - Photo submitted

Major renovations are planned for the Centennial Outdoor Rink in Vernon. - Photo submitted

$695K grant to get Vernon rink ready for next season

Provincial funding will go toward replacing chiller at Centennial Outdoor Rink

Skating will make its comeback to Vernon next season after the city announced it’s set to receive $695,000 from the province.

The Centennial Outdoor Rink was closed all season after an inspection determined the chiller needed to be replaced.

Last fall, City of Vernon conducted an inspection on the Priest Valley Arena refrigeration plan, which serves the Priest Valley Arena, Vernon Curling Club and the outdoor rink.

The funding from B.C.’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP), which was formed to boost small-scale infrastructure projects, allows the city to replace the chiller plus add three new compressors the Priest Valley Arena Refrigeration Replacement Project.

“The timing of the CERIP grant approval could not have been better,” Mayor Victor Cumming said. “It was very disappointing to have to close the Centennial Rink at a time when outdoor recreation was highly sought after by our community members.”

Expressing his gratitude on behalf of the city, Cumming said, “We’ll be ready to hit the ice again next fall!”

City council recently approved the replacement of the PV Arena chiller this year, with funding to come from the Major Maintenance Reserve Fund.

Both chillers had served the arena for nearly 20 years and were due for replacement, Recreation Services director Doug Ross said, noting the replacement will not only improve the safety of the facility, but it will provide significant energy savings.

Work is set to begin immediately with design and procurement. Installation is expected to be complete ahead of 2021 ice season.

Next, Phase 2 of the Priest Valley Arena Refrigeration Replacement Project will see the third and final chiller, which serves the curling rink, replaced in 2022.

READ MORE: Vernon outdoor rink closed for season

READ MORE: $75K lotto ticket sold in Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Residents displaced following Salmon Arm apartment fire
Next story
Drugs, cash seized from suspicious three-wheeled vehicle in Lake Country

Just Posted

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has received grant funding to build Phase 1 of the Valley Trail Network on Nichol and Camozzi Rd. (Revelstoke Mountain Resort)
City of Revelstoke gets grant for paved path along Nichol and Camozzi Rd.

The project was designed in partnership with Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID plunges in Revelstoke with only 4 new cases

This is the lowest number of new cases since mid-January

The City of Revelstoke is proposing a 1% property tax increase for 2021. (File photo)
City of Revelstoke proposing 1% property tax increase

Public input will be collected in coming weeks

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
30 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths in Interior Health

This brings the total number of cases to 7,271 since testing began

Revelstoke City Council is considering updates to the zoning bylaw that would allow all residential zones to have short term rental units. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke vacation rentals might soon require on-site caretaker

A public hearing on the issue will be scheduled shortly

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

Captain and Maria, a pair of big and affectionate akbash dogs, must be adopted together because they are so closely bonded. (SPCA image)
Shuswap SPCA seeks forever home for inseparable Akbash dogs

A fundraiser to help medical expenses for Captain and Maria earned over 10 times its goal

(File photo)
Federal Court exonerates Kamloops Mountie in burger beef dispute

A Federal Court ruling has overturned punishment in case involving a cop, McDonald’s manager

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Numbers of new COVID-19 cases for the week of Feb. 14 to 20 appear to be trending down for all local health areas in the North Okanagan-Shuswap. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
Weekly COVID-19 case count continues downward trend in Central Okanagan

BC CDC data show 36 new cases in the region over Feb. 15-24

(Kevin N. Hume/Black Press file)
Penticton’s bike lane gets $1 million provincial grant

The grant must be used by the end of 2021

A 50-year-old man was stabbed in an altercation that started with a disagreement about physical distancing. (File photo)
Argument about physical distancing escalates to stabbing in Nanaimo

Victim, struck with coffee cup and then stabbed, suffers minor injuries; suspect arrested

(Phil McLachlan - Black Press file)
Enderby man prohibited from driving after colliding into Kelowna bus stop

Vehicle was towed, 35-year-old man served 24-hour driving prohibition

A 50-year-old Lake Country man was arrested and cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized from his vehicle after a concerned citizen called in the suspicious vehicle idling on the wrong side of Woodsdale Road Feb. 18, 2021. (Lake Country RCMP)
Drugs, cash seized from suspicious three-wheeled vehicle in Lake Country

Man, 50, arrested after police respond to concerned citizen’s call

Most Read