7 vehicles impounded after busted speeding in North Okanagan over long weekend

A driver is caught speeding along Highway 97 near the Army Camp over the Labour Day long weekend. (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Some heavy-footed speeders have lost their vehicles for a week and were handed some hefty fines.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP impounded seven vehicles in a three-day stretch over the Labour Day weekend.

One driver was caught going 170 kilometres per hour in a 90 km/h zone on Highway 97 near Salmon River Road.

Two vehicles on the same highway, but near Greenhow Road, were impounded for going over 150 in the 100 km/hr zone. One of the vehicles had no insurance.

Another vehicle was caught near Kneller Road travelling 133 km/hr in a 90 zone.

In Lavington, a speeder was clocked travelling 161 on the 80 km/hr Highway 6.

Two vehicles were pulled off the road in Coldstream, one near Clerke Road and another near Vista Road. They were travelling 140 and 143 km/hr respectively in the 90 km/hr Highway 97 zone.

Despite ongoing and repeated warnings about the risks and consequences of aggressive driving, police continue to see vehicles travelling at dangerous speeds.

In addition to the seven-day vehicle impounds, excessive speeding fines between $368 and $483 were issued to the drivers. Beyond these fines, convictions for excessive speeding and other forms of aggressive driving can result in the reassessment of your driver’s license and possibly, additional sanctions.

“Aggressive driving endangers everyone on the road,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Our officers will continue enforcement activities to combat aggressive driving by targeting and removing these drivers from the road, but we want drivers to make the right choice to drive responsibly and obey the rules of the road for everyone’s safety.”

For additional information on fines and points for traffic offences in British Columbia, visit ICBC.com.

