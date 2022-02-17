A heavy police presence outside the Keremeos Buy-Low Foods ended in an arrest on Feb. 15. (File photo)

A heavy police presence outside the Keremeos Buy-Low Foods ended in an arrest on Feb. 15. (File photo)

70-year-old arrested by multiple officers for domestic violence in Keremeos

A heavy police presence was seen outside the Buy-Low Foods on Feb. 15

A large police presence outside the Buy-Low Foods in Keremeos on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 15 was the result of a domestic violence incident, confirm police.

A 70-year-old man was arrested at the scene. It’s not known if the victim was taken to hospital or the extent of the injuries.

The Keremeos RCMP were called to the assault in progress in the middle of the afternoon.

“Complaints of domestic violence are always given a prioritized police response, resulting in the large presence that was observed,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, media relations for the Penticton RCMP detachment.

The 70-year-old was arrested at the scene, and charges will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service, according to the RCMP.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

domestic violence

Previous story
Multiple vehicle incidents causing delays west of Revelstoke
Next story
New trades, technology school adds to B.C. NDP’s economic plan

Just Posted

Map of affected area. (DriveBC)
Planned avalanche control work west of Revelstoke, highway will be closed

Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)
Multiple vehicle incidents causing delays west of Revelstoke

Customers lined up waiting for the new Costco warehouse store to open (Photo - Jordy Cunningham)
Hundreds line up for Costco’s grand opening in Kelowna

A take-home test kit for drug users is seen here. Interior Health is warning about a potent mix of drugs circulating around its communities. Photo: Vancouver Coastal Health
Interior Health issues region-wide warning for dangerous drugs