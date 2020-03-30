70-year-old Kelowna man arrested after report of shots fired inside a home

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on March 28 in Kelowna

A 70-year-old Kelowna man is facing potential charges after Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of gunshots inside a residence on March 28.

According to police, the 70-year-old man allegedly pointed a firearm at another man inside the home in the 700 block of Caddwer Avenue in Kelowna just after 4:30 p.m.

Officers say the firearm was subsequently discharged inside the residence.

Police arrived on scene and were able to contain the area, bringing all residents outside.

The 70-year-old man was arrested without incident. Officers located and seized a rifle from inside the residence.

“There is no evidence to suggest that the firearm was discharged at anyone,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Regardless, it is extremely fortunate no one was injured as a result of this dangerous situation,”

The suspect was released on conditions for a future court date.

