$75K worth of stolen off-road vehicles recovered in Kelowna

Methamphetamine also found on property

A Kelowna RCMP search warrant went off without a hitch on July 14, when the Target Team recovered four off-road vehicles from a property in the 2800 block of Appaloosa Road.

The seizure included three UTVs, including a 2023 Kawasaki Teryx, a 2018 Polaris Ranger and a 2013 Polaris Razor as well as one stolen Honda ATV. All were determined to have been stolen within the last month.

Also found on the property were two insecure firearms, as well as around three ounces of suspected methamphetamine.

“This coordinated investigation shows the continued efforts of the Kelowna RCMP and its Proactive Enforcement Units including the target team to reduce property crime and target active offenders in our community. Many of these owners rely on these UTV vehicles for their livelihood and for others it is an expensive investment into their recreational pastime,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.

One man was arrested and released from custody on conditions. He will be scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

