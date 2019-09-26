8,000 Vernon residents without power

There is no estimated time for when it will be restored

More than 8,000 residents in Vernon woke up without power this morning.

According to B.C. Hydro, the power went out at 6:23 a.m. and affects two areas of the city.

The first outage affects 3,570 people from east of South Silversage Lane, west of 23rd Street and north of Fulton Road. =

The second outage affects 4,687 people from east of Westside Road.

While B.C Hydro is investigating the cause, a photo shared online showed a transformer on fire. The photo was taken on 29th Street near the cadet camp.

There is no estimated time for when the power will be restored.

READ MORE: Body of missing woman found in Okanagan

More to come.

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division