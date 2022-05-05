(Facebook/E-Comm911)

(Facebook/E-Comm911)

911 service down across Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap, Kootenays, Squamish-Lillooet

E-Comm 9-1-1 says the cause is unknown at this time

  • May. 5, 2022 4:20 p.m.
  • News

911 calls are not going through in regions throughout mainland B.C. and the service centre is not sure why.

E-Comm 911 is warning residents in South, Central and North Okanagan, Thompson-Nicola, Columbia Shuswap, East and Central Kootenay, Kootenay Boundary, and Squamish-Lillooet that the service is facing disruptions, but the cause isn’t known at this time.

Residents facing an emergency are encouraged to call their local 10-digit non-emergency police number if immediate action is needed.

Residents with non-urgent matters are asked to avoid calling non-emergency in order to keep the lines free.

Technicians are working with Telus to determine the cause and restore service.

911 service is functioning normally for all other areas of the province.

READ MORE: Curtis Sagmoen out on bail after breaching probation

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Vernon Search and Rescue uses ‘mapping magic’ to track down person lost in the woods
Next story
B.C.’s anti-racism legislation could hold real power, if done right: advocates

Just Posted

The charity has seen an increase in abandoned animals this year (Okanagan Humane Society/Submitted)
Okanagan Humane Society hosting raffle for abandoned animals

(Facebook/E-Comm911)
911 service down across Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap, Kootenays, Squamish-Lillooet

Jessica Cressey 30 years ago and today. She included the photo of her as a child in her original post as reference of what she looked like during her time in Revelstoke. (Contributed by Jessica Cressey)
Strength and hope: Woman finds long-lost foster mother 30 years later from Facebook post

Curtis Sagmoen can be seen leaving the courthouse in Vernon following Day 2 of his trial on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Sagmoen was released on bail on charges of breach of probation Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Curtis Sagmoen out on bail after breaching probation