A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

911 callers seeing 3+ minute hold times in B.C. over high call volumes: E-Comm

Callers asked to stay on the line and not hang up to try again

Anyone needing emergency services in B.C. may be put on hold for three minutes, if not longer, according to E-Comm.

The agency posted to social media just after 11 a.m. Monday (Nov. 8) morning noting that the wait times of three minutes or longer are due to higher call volumes and more requests for ambulances.

“If you hear a recorded message, stay on the line,” E-Comm stated, adding that hanging up and calling again increases wait times both for that caller and for everyone else.

This is not the first time wait for a 911 operator or an ambulance have have raised concerns in B.C. In August, a 72-year-old Parksville man died in his home while his family waited on hold for a half-hour after calling 911.

READ MORE: Surrey residents report calling 911 for ambulances that didn’t arrive

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Healthcare

Previous story
UPDATE: Anti-vaxxers get past security to watch B.C. minor football game
Next story
Federal leaders remember sacrifices, injustices endured by Indigenous veterans

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council is calling on staff to include the Sinixt when doing consultation with Indigenous communities. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke taking steps to include Sinixt in city consultation processes

Brandon Gallo, rookie for the Revelstoke Grizzlies, scored the second goal of the night against the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Nov. 6. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Grizzlies win against 100 Mile House Wranglers

Fable Book Parlour was recognized with this year’s Entrepreneurial Excellence award in the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards. (Photo via Facebook-Fable Book Parlour)
Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce announces Business Excellence Awards winners

A crash involving two pickup trucks on the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous Saturday, Nov. 6, killed a man from Kamloops. (Black Press - file photo)
Kamloops man killed in collision on Sicamous bridge