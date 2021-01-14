Shrubbery peeking through snow in downtown Revelstoke on Jan. 14. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Shrubbery peeking through snow in downtown Revelstoke on Jan. 14. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

95% less snow in Revelstoke this winter compared to last year

However, there’s plenty of snow in the alpine

Due to warmer and drier weather there is 95 per cent less snow in the City of Revelstoke this winter compared to last year, according to Environment Canada.

As of Jan. 12, there was six cm of snow measured at the airport, compared to 109 cm on the same date last year.

“That’s pretty low for snow,” said Doug Lundquist, meteorologist at Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Revelstoke already double last year’s snowfall

This winter La Nina has returned, which usually means above average amounts of precipitation and slightly below average temperatures.

However, that has not yet happened.

The temperature in Revelstoke for December was three degrees warmer than average at -0.7 C. Precipitation was also 20 per cent below average that month at approximately 100 ml.

Lundquist said the city received more rain in December than usual.

Some of the reasons for the unusual weather, he said was due to the lack of Arctic air, low sea ice and warmer waters in the Pacific ocean that has pushed colder weather away from Revelstoke.

Lundquist said a warming climate is also to blame, but it was difficult to determine to what extent.

For the City of Revelstoke, the snowiest months of the year are typically December and January. He said the weather could get cooler in the coming weeks, closer to the average yearly temperature in January of -5.3 C.

As of Jan 13, 100.5 cm of snow had fallen in total this season in Revelstoke, acccording to data collected by city. By approximately the same date last year, the city had received 326 cm of snow.

While the Revelstoke valley is bare, the alpine is a winter wonderland.

According to the Revelstoke Mountain Resort, 570 cm of snow has fallen this season as of Jan. 13, which is more than in 2015, 2014, 2012, 2010, 2009 and 2008 on the same date.

The resort opened in 2007.

READ MORE: There’s 3 times more snow near Revelstoke than usual

Regardless, there’s still lots of time left for winter to dramatically change.

“It’s not over, till it’s over,” said Lundquist.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria-area teenage killers, Kelly Ellard and Derik Lord, get parole privileges extended
Next story
Erratic, sword-wielding man arrested in downtown Kelowna

Just Posted

Shrubbery peeking through snow in downtown Revelstoke on Jan. 14. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
95% less snow in Revelstoke this winter compared to last year

However, there’s plenty of snow in the alpine

The City of Revelstoke is encouraging people to vote by mail in the upcoming byelection. An application for due on Jan. 27 is required. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
City pushes residents to vote by mail in upcoming byelection

Deadline to apply is by the end of January

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Another 84 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Interior Health

All four deaths came from care homes

Revelstoke City Council approved a delay in penalty fees for overdue business licenses. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City delays deadline to pay business license fees

Businesses will have until April 30 before they are penalized

Avalanche Canada is forecasting considerable to high avalanche risk for the North and South Columbia mountains following the storm on Jan. 12 and 13. (File photo)
Storm leaves avalanche danger high in B.C. Southern Interior

Snow of up to 60 cm and high winds created hazardous conditions

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

Several road closures were in effect Jan. 13 due to downed trees, but meanwhile many residents are hoping Lake Country will invest in fixing damaged roads in 2021. (District of Lake Country photo)
Lake Country trims tax increase back to 3.25 per cent

Proposed hike now down slightly from 3.49, discussions continue

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada is prepared at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in 60 B.C. First Nations by next week

B.C. has allocated 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to First Nations for distribution by the end of February

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone questions the NDP government in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 25, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Todd Stone says he’s not running for B.C. Liberal leadership

Kamloops MLA was widely viewed as a front-runner

(Black Press file photo)
3 catalytic converters stolen from Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs vehicles

The theft has happened three times over the course of two weeks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Wireless voice and data services are out for those on Telus as of Thursday (Jan. 14) afternoon across Western Canada, Telus Support said in a recent Tweet. (Black Press file photo)
Telus phone services out across parts of Western Canada

Telus said they are working on the issue and hope to have services restored soon

RCMP seized a sword and other weapons from a man in downtown Kelowna on Jan. 13. (Contributed)
Erratic, sword-wielding man arrested in downtown Kelowna

The 30-year-old man was released on strict conditions pending a future court date

A South Okanagan “Garbage Gobbler” claims another unsuspecting victim in the 1970s. B.C.’s unique roadside garbage receptacles were in place from the late 1950s to early 80s. (B.C. Dept. of Transportation / Patrick Selby / Facebook photo)
Do you remember B.C.’s ‘Garbage Gobblers’?

The 70s were a different time…

Most Read