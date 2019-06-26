Marthe Cohn’s book details her journey during the Second World War. Cohn visits Kelowna to tell her story July 16. (Contributed)

98-year-old French spy to recount Second World War story in Okanagan

Marthe Cohn comes to Kelowna to tell her story July 16

A Second World War hero is making her way to the Okanagan.

Ninety-eight-year-old Marthe Cohn has been travelling the world sharing her story and is set for a visit to Kelowna on July 16.

During the Behind Enemy Lines: A Spy Is Among Us story-telling, the former French spy shares how she helped Allied forces during the Second World War when she joined the French army at the age of 24.

“Utilizing her perfect German accent and Aryan looks, Martha posed as a German nurse desperately trying to attain word of a fictional fiancé. She travelled the countryside and approached troops sympathetic to her plight thereby obtaining vital information about troop movements for the Allied commanders,” the event’s Facebook page said.

Cohn has been awarded with France’s “Croix de Guerre,” their highest military honour, as well as other French and Jewish awards and honours.

Cohn visits the Grand Delta Hotel July 16. Tickets and more information can be found at eventbrite.ca.

A documentary, Chichinette, has been filmed about Cohn’s story.

