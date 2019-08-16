A bachelor of bucks strolls through Vernon yard

A Vernon resident had some unexpected visitors Wednesday

A Vernon resident had some very special guests on Wednesday evening.

She had a herd of bachelors exploring her backyard.

Celine Duranleau said it’s not uncommon for deer and wildlife to stroll about Middleton Mountain.

WATCH MORE: Beaver family spotted at Vernon beach

READ MORE: Art auction for Vernon’s Caetani Centre makes a splash

“But that’s the first I’ve ever seen that many bucks,” Duranleau said.

She managed to capture the rare sighting on film and take some snapshots of the herd’s journey.

She captioned the video “squad goals,” and this reporter is inclined to agree. These guys raise the bar for a wild Wednesday night.

Since sharing it on Facebook, Duranleau has had more than 250 reactions and 15 shares.

“Too bad it wasn’t huntin’ season,” one commenter said.

Another said, “yes, they are beautiful, until they run out in front of your car early in the morning.”

Ultimately, Duranleau’s audience is just grateful for her sharing the images.

READ MORE: Vernon Queen Silver Star candidates announced

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 12

Series of unfortunate events burns down a house, an ascent of Sir Donald and a sampling of rare rye

RCMP seek assistance for missing Nakusp man

Christopher Sanford was last seen Aug. 4 in the Nakusp area

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 20 degrees

MP Wayne Stetski visiting Revelstoke to consult and advocate Green New Deal

He will be in town Aug. 20 with MP Peter Julian

Let there be splash: Revelstoke’s first splash park opens

The park is located at 1401 First Street West

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Haida artist to perform at George Ryga Festival in Summerland

Interweavings features music from Terri-Lynn Williams-Davidson and Bill Henderson

Princeton hosts Western Canada’s only festival devoted exclusively to traditional music

From a Doukhobor choir to folk singers, singer songwriters, Celtic music and… Continue reading

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

Okanagan partners respond to provincial ride-hailing requirements

The Sustainable Transportation Partnership of the Central Okanagan states its position

Bag of white substance found near Summerland water park

Resident concerned crystal meth was left near children’s play area

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

Okanagan political leaders weigh-in on Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin ethics violation

‘As the prime minister said, the buck stops with him’: MP Stephen Fuhr

Most Read